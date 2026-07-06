DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for USA vs. Belgium at 2026 World Cup on Monday

The United States Men's National Team will take on Belgium in the Round of 16 on Monday at the 2026 World Cup and you can capitalize on the excitement with the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Kickoff for USA vs. Belgium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Seattle. The USA are -124 favorites to advance, while Belgium are +102 underdogs in the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

USA vs. Belgium World Cup betting preview

After winning Group D and then securing a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 despite playing more than half an hour with 10 men, the USA have a chance to make even more World Cup history on Monday. Mauricio Pochettino's squad has already won more games and scored more goals than any other USMNT at the World Cup and can become the only team in the nation's history to win multiple games in the knockout rounds.

However, standing in their way is an experienced Belgium squad highlighted by world-class players like Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois. That trio was essential in leading Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup and are all nearing the ends of their respective careers. Belgium won Group G on goal differential over Egypt and then needed a furious comeback to defeat Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32.

This will be the eighth time that these two nations have gone head-to-head in an international match and the third time that they've played each other in the World Cup. The USA beat Belgium 3-0 at the 1930 World Cup and Belgium needed extra time to beat the USA 2-1 in the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup. The latest USA vs. Belgium odds list USA as the +155 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Belgium are up to +190 underdogs and a draw is +220. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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