DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for USA-Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2026 World Cup on Wednesday

The United States Men's National Team will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on Wednesday at the 2026 World Cup and you can capitalize on the excitement with this DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Kickoff for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, Calif., and the USA are -900 favorites to advance, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are +500 underdogs in the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup betting preview

After opening the tournament with a 4-1 win over Paraguay and then clinching Group D with a 2-0 win over Australia, the U.S. Men's National Team opted to rotate its lineup heavily in a meaningless matchup against Turkiye to end pool play. Key reserves were tested in a wide-open match with a Turkish squad that was playing for pride, and USA lost by a final score of 3-2 despite showing some resilience by equalizing twice in the match.

However, now Mauricio Pochettino has to prove that his plan to rest starters was the correct more strategically with a Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Dragons opened their 2026 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against fellow host nation Canada and then recovered from a 4-1 loss to Switzerland by beating Qatar 3-1 to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. Now they'll face another hostile crowd at Levi's Stadium.

The three-way regulation money line (does not include extra time or penalties) lists USA as -285 favorites, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are +800 longshots, and a draw is +425. USA striker Folarin Balogun is priced at +100 to score a goal (including extra time) and Christian Pulisic is -160 to score or assist in the match. Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko is +330 to score a goal. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.