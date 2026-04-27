The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Monday and there are also eight MLB games, ideal for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Top matchups include Magic vs. Pistons and Suns vs. Thunder in the NBA, while Rangers vs. Yankees and Padres vs. Cubs are two of the biggest games on the MLB schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

Despite winning 60 games to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons face a 2-1 series deficit entering Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Orlando had to play its way into the NBA playoffs and was able to carry over momentum, winning Game 1 and Game 3 to take the lead. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. and Detroit is a 2.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 213.5.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the No. 1 seed in the West, but they've cruised thus far in a first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. They'll have a chance to complete the sweep on Monday night, with tipoff scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Oklahoma City as a 10.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 213.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees have represented the American League in the World Series over the last three years, with Texas winning it all in 2023 and the Yankees coming up short in 2024. They'll begin a three-game series on Monday in Texas, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET. Max Fried will be on the mound for the Yankees as a -181 favorite on the money line, while Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers (+149).

At 9:40 p.m. ET, Randy Vazquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres as they begin a three-game series against Matthew Boyd and the Chicago Cubs. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Cubs as slight -112 favorites on the money line, while the Padres are -108 underdogs. The over/under for that matchup is currently 8 runs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.