The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Monday, and right now you can claim the latest DraftKings promo code and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Bet Knicks vs. Hawks, Nuggets vs. Timberwolves or any of the 10 games on the MLB schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks scored a 113-102 victory in Game 1 in which Jalen Brunson scored 19 of his 28 points in the first quarter. Now, they'll host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 on Monday at 8:10 p.m. ET with a chance to seize control of the series. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Knicks as 5.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is 216.5 points.

The Denver Nuggets also scored an 11-point victory in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-105 on Saturday. Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory. Tipoff for Game 2 is scheduled for 10:40 p.m. ET and Denver is favored by 6.5 at home, while the over/under is 230.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Nine of the 10 games on the MLB schedule will take place under the lights on Monday, including a nationally-televised matchup between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET and it will be Jake Irvin on the mound for Washington, while Bryce Elder is scheduled for Atlanta. The Braves are the -171 favorites on the road, while the Nationals are priced at +141.

The Chicago Cubs will also host the Philadelphia Phillies for the first game of a three-game series on Monday at 7:40 p.m. ET. For the second time in under a week, Colin Rea and Aaron Nola will match up as the starting pitchers, with Rea and the Cubs scoring a 10-4 win on April 14. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the -115 favorite, while Chicago is a -105 underdog. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.