Monday Night Football is your last chance in Week 6 to use the new DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets for NFL betting and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. This week's matchup will be the San Francisco 49ers against the Washington Commanders, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New users also receive one promo code to redeem a three-month NBA League Pass subscription, courtesy of DraftKings

Monday Night Football betting preview

The 49ers (5-0) are one of only three unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL and they're coming off their biggest win to date in Week 5. San Francisco managed to overcome three turnovers by recording four takeaways of their own in a 32-29 win over Seattle to take command of the NFC West. Kyle Shanahan's offense ranks first in the NFL in third-down conversion rate (51.9%) and first in red-zone touchdown rate (87.5%) through five weeks.

Meanwhile, the Commanders (1-3-1) are coming off a 27-27 tie against the Giants where Jayden Daniels bizarrely let time run out with Washington in field goal range at the end of overtime. However, the silver lining was that Daniels looked dynamic despite making his return only two weeks after suffering a dislocated left elbow. He went 17-of-25 for 199 yards and also ran nine times for 103 yards and two touchdowns in his return to action.

Daniels and Quinn both took responsibility for the clock management late and they'll have to quickly put that behind them with the latest 49ers vs. Commanders odds listing San Francisco as the 7.5-point home favorite. The over/under is currently 50.5 points and you can also play dozens of NFL player props, including Daniels to score an anytime touchdown (+250). Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.