The second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs begins on Monday perfect for claiming the newest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Game 1 of Knicks vs. 76ers and Spurs vs. Timberwolves are both tonight, while top MLB matchups include Yankees vs. Orioles and Mariners vs. Braves. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will begin their Eastern Conference semifinals series tonight with an 8:10 p.m. ET tipoff. The Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks in six games while the 76ers earned their way into the postseason through the NBA play-in tournament and then upset the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series. The Knicks are favored by 7.5 at home in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 212.5 points.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs only needed five games to get past the Portland Trail Blazers in Round 1 while the Minnesota Timberwolves won a six-game series over the Denver Nuggets. Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals tips off at 9:40 p.m. ET and San Antonio is favored by 13.5 points at home while the over/under is 217.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees have the best record in the American League at 23-11 and they'll look to wrap up a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles (15-19) on Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Cam Schlittler gets the start for the surging Yankees while Shane Baz takes the ball for the Orioles. New York is the -246 favorite on the money line while Baltimore is the +199 underdog.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves (25-10) have the best record in all of baseball and they'll open up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners (16-19) on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET in Seattle and the Mariners will send out Logan Gilbert as their starter while the Braves are going with JR Ritchie. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the -156 favorite while Atlanta is the +129 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.