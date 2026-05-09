UFC 328 takes place on Saturday, May 9, as the final numbered fight before June's White House event, and with two titles on the line, UFC 328 provides a top card to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event on Paramount+ immediately after Joshua Van defends his flyweight title against Tatsuro Taira at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday. The UFC 328 card features a five-fight main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by four preliminary fights starting at 7 p.m. ET and four early prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

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DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC 328 betting preview

The 32-year-old Khamzat Chimaev has his first title defense since defeating Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision to win the middleweight belt at UFC 319 in August. Chimaev is 15-0 over his career, including 9-0 in the UFC. He can best his opponent in a variety of ways, with four UFC wins by submission, three by decision and two by KO/TKO. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland, 35, looks to become a two-time middleweight champion. The veteran fighter won the belt in September 2023, but lost his first title defense and then a rematch with Du Plessis. Strickland (30-7) is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Anthony Hernandez at a UFC Fight Night in February, which was his first fight in a year following a suspension.

Before Chimaev vs. Strickland, Joshua Van defends his flyweight belt for the first time following his TKO victory over Alexandre Pantoja, who injured his elbow after falling to the canvas following a kick attempt at UFC 323 in December. The 24-year-old Van (16-2) has won six straight fights, four by decision and two by KO/TKO. Tatsuro Taira (18-1) has his first UFC championship opportunity after winning eight of his first nine UFC fights. Taira is coming off a TKO victory over Brandon Moreno, also at UFC 323.

For UFC betting, Chimaev is an overwhelming -575 favorite with Strickland a +425 underdog in the latest UFC 328 odds at DraftKings. For method of victory prop betting, Chimaev is -105 to win by submission, although Strickland has never been submitted as a professional. The champion has +300 odds to win by decision and +350 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Strickland's shortest method of victory odds come via decision at +850. For the flyweight title, despite being the current champion, Van is a +142 underdog when online sports betting on UFC 328 at DraftKings. Taira is the -170 favorite to win, including +185 to win by submission and +275 to win by decision. Van is +300 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +450 to win by decision. Bet on UFC 328 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

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