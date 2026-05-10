Two championships are on the line on Saturday, May 9, at UFC 328 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, making this card the perfect chance to cash in on the current DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Khamzat Chimaev, who has never lost as a professional, has his first middleweight title defense against Sean Strickland in the main event on Paramount+ following Joshua Van defending his flyweight title against Tatsuro Taira in a five-fight main card that begins at 9 p.m. ET. UFC 328 begins with four early prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by four preliminary fights starting at 7 p.m. ET. Four of the five fights on the main card feature top-10 fighters in their weight classes going head-to-head. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

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DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC 328 betting preview

UFC 328 has a stacked main card with two title fights, along with Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta in a battle of top-five ranked heavyweights and Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley in a matchup of top-10 ranked welterweights. The card is filled with can't-miss fights, and with two titles on the line, this is one of the most anticipated events of the year. Khamzat Chimaev, 32, defends his middleweight belt for the first time since defeating Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision at UFC 319 in August. Chimaev, who is 15-0 over his career, including 9-0 in the UFC, takes on Sean Strickland, who lost his middleweight title to Du Plessis in January 2024 and then lost the rematch against him one year later. Sean Strickland, 35, has his first title opportunity since then and enters at 30-7 as he seeks to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

Before Chimaev vs. Strickland, Joshua Van looks to halt the momentum of the challenger, Tatsuro Taira, for the flyweight crown. Van has his first title defense as well, fighting for the first time since his TKO victory over Alexandre Pantoja, which ended in less than a minute due to injury. Van, 24, is 16-2 as a professional, while Tatsuro Taira, 26, enters at 18-1.

For UFC betting, Chimaev is a heavy betting favorite with -500 odds, while Strickland is a +380 underdog in the latest UFC 328 odds at DraftKings. For method of victory prop betting, Chimaev is -105 to win by submission, +300 odds to win by decision and +350 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ, but Strickland has never lost by submission as a professional. For the flyweight title, despite being the current champion, Van is a +136 underdog when online sports betting on UFC 328 at DraftKings. Taira is the -162 favorite. Volkov, the No. 2-ranked heavyweight, is a -125 favorite over fourth-ranked Cortes Acosta (+105). Bet on UFC 328 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

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