The 2026 UFC schedule continues with another UFC Fight Night card on Saturday, May 16, from the UFC Meta Apex after a wild UFC 328 last week that featured two title fights. Although no championships are on the line this weekend, Saturday still provides a strong six-fight main card to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The main event features a pair of ranked featherweights in No. 7-ranked Arnold Allen taking on No. 12-ranked Melquizael Costa. Saturday's main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, on Paramount+, preceded by seven preliminary bouts starting at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Melquizael Costa enters off the high of a six-fight winning streak, while Arnold Allen is looking to return to his traditional winning ways. Allen is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jean Silva at UFC 324 in January for his third loss over his last four fights. Allen, 32, won his first 10 UFC fights and 12 straight professional fights before his loss to Max Holloway in April 2023 started his 1-3 skid. Allen's fight against Silva was his return from a 17-month absence due to a shoulder injury and mental health struggles from the time off. He's 20-4 as a professional, including 11-3 in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Costa, 29, has won six straight fights since starting his UFC career at 1-2. His last six wins are evenly distributed with two by decision, two by submission and two by KO/TKO, including his most recent two. Costa is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Dan Ige on a UFC Fight Night in February.

For UFC betting, Allen is the -148 favorite with Costa the +124 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. Ten of Allen's 14 career UFC fights have gone the distance, but only three of Costa's nine career UFC fights reached a decision. Allen vs. Costa has -130 odds to go the distance with +100 odds to finish earlier. For method of winning prop betting, Allen is +165 to win by decision and +350 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, while Costa is +330 to win by decision, +550 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +600 to win by submission. Other fights to watch for in Saturday's UFC Fight Night include Daniel Santos (-162) vs. Dooho Choi (+136), Malcolm Wellmaker (-278) vs. Juan Diaz (+225) and Benardo Sopaj (-155) vs. Timothy Cuamba (+130). Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

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