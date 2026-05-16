The latest UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday as the UFC returns to the UFC Meta Apex in Las Vegas, providing another quality card to take advantage of the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Two of the world's best featherweights go head-to-head with seventh-ranked Arnold Allen taking on 12th-ranked Melquizael Costa in the main event of a six-fight main card on Paramount+. Saturday's main card starts at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

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DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Arnold Allen takes the octagon for just the second time since July 2024, and the 32-year-old looks to re-establish himself as a contender and return to his winning ways in a featherweight bout against Melquizael Costa, 29. Allen missed nearly a year and a half following a shoulder injury, and was battling mental health issues that came about during the time off. Allen returned at UFC 324 in January and went the distance with Jean Silva, although losing. Allen is 20-4 as a professional, but he's lost three of his last four fights after starting his UFC career at 10-0.

Meanwhile, Costa has had five fights since the start of 2025, going 5-0 in those contests, and he enters Saturday on a six-fight winning streak. Costa is climbing up the featherweight rankings after a slow start to the UFC. He's 7-2 in the UFC and 26-7 as a professional fighter. Costa defeated Dan Ige via first-round TKO in his last fight at a UFC Fight Night in February.

For UFC betting, Allen is the -130 favorite with Costa the +110 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. Costa is more of a finisher, whereas Allen's fights often go the distance, so it will be interesting to see whose style shines head-to-head. Ten of Allen's 14 career UFC fights have gone the distance, while five of Costa's last seven fights ended early. For method of winning prop betting, Allen is +185 to win by decision and +350 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, while Costa is +275 to win by decision, +550 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +600 to win by submission. Other fights to watch for in Saturday's UFC Fight Night include Daniel Santos (-166) vs. Dooho Choi (+140), Malcolm Wellmaker (-225) vs. Juan Diaz (+185) and Benardo Sopaj (-122) vs. Timothy Cuamba (+102). Santos is 4-1 in the UFC, and has won four straight, while Choi is 5-3-1 in the UFC. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

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