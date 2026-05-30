DraftKings promo code: Claim $100 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Song vs. Figueiredo in China on Saturday

The UFC travels to China for the first time in 2026, creating a unique start time and a chance for those up early on Saturday to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Saturday's UFC Fight Night main card begins at 7 a.m. ET, and the six-fight main card is capped off by Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event in a top-10 bantamweight fight on Paramount+. The main card begins at 7 a.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Song Yadong, 28, is the fifth-ranked bantamweight in the UFC and has a 10-year age advantage over Deiveson Figueiredo, 38, heading into their main event fight on Saturday. Figueiredo is the seventh-ranked bantamweight in the division. Both Song and Figueiredo are coming off unanimous decision losses at January's UFC 324. Song has never lost back-to-back fights as a professional, as he enters at 22-9-1 overall, including 10-4-1 in the UFC. Figueiredo is 25-6-1 as a professional and 14-6-1 in the UFC.

Song made his professional fight debut at 15 in China, as he's been fighting nearly half of his life. Figueiredo made his debut one year earlier in 2012, however, he was 22 at his professional debut. Song will have the crowd behind him fighting in Japan, and the latest UFC odds showcase that with Song as the -600 favorite, with Figueiredo a +440 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. For method of victory betting, Song is +110 to win by decision and +130 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Figueiredo is +800 to win by decision and +1400 to win by KO/TKO/DQ.

Part of Saturday's main card also features a top-15 ranked heavyweight bout between third-ranked Sergei Pavlovich and 15th-ranked Tallison Teixeira. Pavlovich, 34, is coming off back-to-back wins, and he's 8-3 in the UFC and 20-3 overall. Teixeira is 9-1 and a professional, including 2-1 in the UFC. Teixeira (6-7) has a four-inch height advantage over Pavlovich, but for UFC betting, Pavlovich is a -625 favorite while Teixeira is a +455 underdog. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.