Right now with the new DraftKings promo code, first-time users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager, which will boost your bankroll just in time for the NBA playoffs and MLB on Sunday. Tonight's top matchups include Game 7 of Cavaliers vs. Raptors (+8.5) and Tigers vs. Rangers (+102) on Sunday Night Baseball. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors has been the 4/5 matchup in the Eastern Conference and they're first-round playoff series will come to head on Sunday in Game 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET in Cleveland and the home team has managed to hold serve by winning every game so far in the series. However, the last three games between these two teams have been decided by five points or fewer.

Raptors forward Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with a heel injury after he only played 11 minutes in Game 5 and missed Game 6 entirely. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Cleveland as an 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 210.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Sunday Night Baseball this week will pit the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Tyler Holton for the Tigers against Jack Leiter of the Rangers. Holton has made 13 relief appearances this season and has a 5.54 ERA while Leiter has a 5.17 ERA over six starts.

The Tigers are currently second in the AL Central at 17-17 (one game behind the Guardians) while the Rangers are 16-17 and are also second in the AL West (one game behind the Athletics). The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Detroit as a -120 favorite on the money line despite playing a bullpen game, while Texas is a +102 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.