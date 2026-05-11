The 2026 PGA Championship tees off from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, starting on Thursday, May 14, and sports bettors can choose from many of the world's best golfers as options to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. For the second straight year, Rory McIlroy enters the PGA Championship off a major victory; however, last year, the second major of the year didn't bode well for him. McIlroy finished T47th at last year's PGA Championship, so how should he factor into 2026 PGA Championship bets? The 2026 PGA Championship field is filled with elite competitors, such as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and McIlroy. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

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DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

PGA Championship 2026 betting preview

Scottie Scheffler finished second in the first major of the year and enters as the defending PGA Championship winner. He won his first career PGA Championship last year in what has historically been one of his most consistent majors, finishing eighth or better in five of six career PGA Championships. The 29-year-old is the +340 favorite in the latest 2026 PGA Championship odds at DraftKings, and he's won at least one major in each of the previous four years.

McIlroy follows at +860 odds after winning the first major of 2026. McIlroy is a two-time PGA Championship winner, but his last victory in the tournament came in 2014. He has just three top 10s and no top-five finishes in his 11 PGA Championships since his last victory. Jon Rahm is third in the latest 2026 PGA Championship odds at +1300 odds, followed by Cameron Young (+1500), Bryson DeChambeau (+1750) and Ludvig Aberg (+1850) for online sports betting.

The 2026 PGA Championship will be held at Pennsylvania's Aronimink Golf Club, hosting its first major since 1962. The 2018 BMW Championship was held at Aronimink Golf Club, which was won by Keegan Bradley in a playoff with Justin Rose. Both are golf betting longshots in the 2026 PGA Championship field to win this weekend, with Rose at +4300 odds and Bradley at +11500 odds. Bet on the 2026 PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.