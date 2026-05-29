DraftKings promo code: Claim $100 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Song vs. Figueiredo in China on Saturday

After a week off, the UFC travels to Macao, China, for the latest UFC Fight Night from Galaxy Arena, giving fight fans another chance to take advantage of the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The main event features a top-10 bantamweight fight with fifth-ranked Song Yadong vs. seventh-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo, closing a six-fight main card on Paramount+. Given the time difference, the main card begins at 7 a.m. ET, preceded by seven preliminary fights, starting at 4 a.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Song Yadong, 28, enters off a unanimous decision loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 324 on Jan. 24 in a highly competitive bout. Yadong is 22-9-1 as a professional, including 10-4-1 in the UFC. He was 5-0-1 in the UFC before his first loss, and held an 8-1-1 mark over his first 10 UFC fights. However, Yadong is 2-2 over his last four fights, all going to decision. The Chinese native will certainly have the crowd and motivation on his side with UFC Fight Night taking place in China.

Yadong takes on veteran fighter Deiveson Figueiredo, who is 38 and is also coming off a loss at UFC 324. The Brazilian fighter lost to Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision in January, falling to 25-6-1 as a professional and 1-3 over his last four fights. Figueiredo is a two-time UFC flyweight champion, but he's since moved up to fight in the bantamweight class since his title runs between 2020 and 2023. Saturday's card also features a top-15 ranked heavyweight bout, with third-ranked Sergei Pavlovich taking on 15th-ranked Tallison Teixeira.

For UFC betting, Song Yadong is a -600 favorite, with Figueiredo a +440 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. Each of Yadong's last four fights, as well as four of Figueiredo's last five fights, have gone to decision, resulting in Yadong at +110 odds to win by decision, while Figueiredo is +800 to win by decision for method of victory prop betting on Saturday's UFC Fight Night. For Pavlovich vs. Teixeira, Pavlovich is a -600 favorite while Teixeira is a +440 underdog. Pavlovich has -275 odds to win by KO/TKO, which is how his first eight UFC fights ended before three straight decisions. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.