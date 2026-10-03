The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. It's a huge day of college football games. No. 14 Iowa will host No. 5 Ohio State for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Then, Clemson vs. No. 4 Miami (FL) kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday college football betting preview

The No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs will host the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide for a noon ET kickoff on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. Kamario Taylor (+700) and Keelon Russell (+1200)are both top five in the early Heisman Trophy odds at DraftKings, and they'll go head-to-head in this ranked matchup. The Crimson Tide are favored by 6 on the road, and oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring battle with the over/under at 59.5 points.

In another ranked matchup later in the afternoon, the Iowa Hawkeyes will welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is coming off a 20-19 win over Michigan on the last play of the game, and Ohio State used a Jeremiah Smith-fueled (+270 in the Heisman race) offensive burst to beat Illinois 42-19. The latest Week 5 college football odds list Ohio State as the 14-point favorite on the road, and the over/under is 45.5.

Darian Mensah is also a Heisman frontrunner (+350), and he'll lead the Miami Hurricanes into battle on the road against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mensah threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Clemson while he was at Duke last season. Now Miami is listed as the 16.5-point favorite on the road (first double-digit spread at home in the Dabo Swinney era) with the over/under at 48.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.