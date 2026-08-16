DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Astros-Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball, MLB betting

Sunday Night Baseball is another great opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets after they make their first wager of $5 or more. Astros vs. Mariners will pit two AL West rivals against each other and both are still scrapping to make the postseason. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Baseball betting preview

It has been less than a month since the Seattle Mariners were first in the division and the Houston Astros were third, but the two teams have traded places. The Houston Astros now hold a two-game lead in the AL West over the Texas Rangers. The Seattle Mariners have faded five games back in the divisional race and are three games back for the final AL Wild Card spot.

The two division rivals will go head-to-head this week to wrap up a three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and Hunter Brown will be the starter for Houston, while Seattle turns to Bryan Woo. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Astros as -116 favorites, while the Mariners are +108 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.