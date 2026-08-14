DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Broncos-Falcons, NFL preseason Week 1, MLB games on Friday

Between the NFL preseason and the 15 games on the MLB schedule, there are no shortage of options to use the latest DraftKings promo code on Friday and receive $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Tonight's top matchups include Jets vs. Buccaneers and Falcons vs. Broncos in the NFL, as well as Braves vs. Diamondbacks and Dodgers vs. Brewers in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday MLB betting preview

The Atlanta Braves are in pursuit of home-field advantage in the National League and the Arizona Diamondbacks are tied for the final NL Wild Card spot. They'll go head-to-head in Atlanta on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The pitching matchup will be Chris Sale vs. Brandon Pfaadt and Atlanta is the -191 favorite with Sale on the mound, while Arizona is the +177 underdog in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are also fighting for home-field advantage and they'll go head-to-head on Friday to begin a crucial three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium and Los Angeles will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound, while Milwaukee turns to Robert Gasser. The Dodgers are the -179 favorites on the money line and the Brewers are +166 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday NFL preseason betting preview

The NFL preseason is underway and the New York Jets will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday night. The two franchises had joint practices during the week and now they'll go head-to-head in their preseason opener. The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list New York as the 6.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is currently 34.5.

The Atlanta Falcons will also host the Denver Broncos for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday night. New Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that he plans to play most of his starters in the first preseason game, while Sean Payton will hold Bo Nix out of action. However, Denver is still the 3.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under is 40.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.