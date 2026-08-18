DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Cubs-White Sox, Red Sox-Diamondbacks, MLB on Tuesday

All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Tuesday, the perfect chance to claim the latest Kalshi promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your make your first $5 wager. Tonight's top MLB matchups include Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks and Cubs vs. White Sox, with all four teams fighting for playoff positioning. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Boston Red Sox used a July hot streak to vault themselves back into the thick of the AL Wild Card race. They'll host the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are NL Wild Card hopefuls, on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Ranger Suarez vs. Merrill Kelly. Boston is the -164 favorite and Arizona is the +153 underdog.

The Crosstown Classic will continue on Tuesday with the Chicago Cubs hosting the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field for an 8:05 p.m. ET first pitch, a big night for Illinois sports betting. Kevin Gausman will start for the Cubs and Bryan Hudson gets the nod for the White Sox. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Cubs as -161 favorites at home, while the White Sox are +150 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.