DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Cubs-White Sox, Rockies-Dodgers, MLB betting on Monday

The MLB season continues with 11 more games on Monday, 11 more chances to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets after their first wager of $5 or more. Tonight's MLB schedule is highlighted by Cubs vs. White Sox in the Crosstown Classic and Rockies vs. Dodgers in an NL West rivalry game. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox are primed to make the postseason, as the Cubs have a six-game cushion in the NL Wild Card race and the White Sox have a 5.5-game lead in the AL Central. On Monday, they'll begin a three-game series at 8:05 p.m. ET with a pitching matchup of Shota Imanaga vs. Luis Castillo. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Cubs as -172 favorites at home, while the White Sox are +142 underdogs.

Then the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the cellar-dwelling Colorado Rockies for an 8:40 p.m. ET first pitch on Monday. Tomoyuki Sugano will be the starter for Colorado, while Los Angeles is scheduled to send Blake Snell to the mound. The Dodgers are -267 favorites on the money line and the Rockies are +215 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.