The intensity in the MLB continues to ratchet up as we hurdle towards the playoffs, and right now, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to boost your bankroll with $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Wednesday, including Orioles vs. Yankees at 6:35 p.m. ET and Brewers vs. Mariners at 7:40 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

With the crowded AL Wild Card picture, all five teams in the AL East are still battling for a spot in the MLB postseason, and that means the stakes will be high when the Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. Chris Bassitt will be on the mound for the Orioles, and the Yankees are expected to start Max Fried. New York is the -118 favorite on the road, while Baltimore is the +110 underdog at home.

The Milwaukee Brewers enter Wednesday with the best record in baseball, and they'll host the Seattle Mariners for the second game of a three-game series tonight. Dustin May will take the ball for Milwaukee, and Logan Gilbert will be on the mound for Seattle. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Brewers as -118 favorites at home, and the Mariners are +110 road underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.