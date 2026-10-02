The Week 5 college football schedule includes a trio of Friday matchups, and it's a great time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Tonight's FBS matchups will be Delaware vs. Liberty, Virginia Tech vs. Pitt, and Northwestern vs. Penn State. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens were bowl eligible in their first season as members of the FBS, and they'll battle the Liberty Flames on CBS Sports Network tonight. Delaware is 2-2 on the season with wins over Merrimack and Coastal Carolina, while Liberty is 3-1 with their sole loss coming on the road against James Madison. The Flames are 7-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is 50.5.

Then Lane Stadium is sure to be rocking as two undefeated teams from the ACC square off. The Virginia Tech Hokies are off to a perfect 4-0 start in James Franklin's first season at the helm, and Pat Narduzzi's Pittsburgh Panthers are also 4-0. The latest Week 5 college football odds list Virginia Tech as the 3-point home favorite, and the over/under is 54.5.

The new Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. opens later in the night when the Northwestern Wildcats host the Penn State Nittany Lions for a Big Ten battle. Northwestern is 2-1 after taking Indiana to the brink on the road in a 29-26 loss last week, while Penn State is 3-1 following a 24-20 loss at home to Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions are favored by 2.5 on the road, and the over/under is 45.5 points. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.