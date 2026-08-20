The are a handful of night games in the MLB and two NFL preseason games on Thursday, giving you several more chances to use the latest DraftKings promo code to claim $150 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. Tonight's MLB schedule includes Orioles vs. Yankees and Rangers vs. Nationals, while the NFL doubleheader will be Texans vs. Raiders and Chargers vs. 49ers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees are comfortable owners of a wild card spot in the American League, but the Baltimore Orioles have also fought their way into the mix. The two AL East rivals will go head-to-head on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Kyle Bradish vs. Gerrit Cole. New York is the -131 favorite on the road and Baltimore is the +109 home underdog in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings.

The Texas Rangers are also still in the mix for an AL Wild Card berth and are only two games back in the AL West. They'll host the Washington Nationals, who are fading in the NL Wild Card race, on Thursday for an 8:05 p.m. ET first pitch. Kumar Rocker will pitch for the Rangers and they're -168 favorites, while Andrew Alvarez gets the start for the Nationals (+139). Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday NFL preseason betting preview

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Preseason begins with a pair of matchups on Thursday night. The Houston Texans will host the Las Vegas Raiders at 8 p.m. ET and then the Los Angeles Chargers will host the San Francisco 49ers at 10 p.m. ET. The Raiders are favored by 1.5 on the road in the first game and then the 49ers are favored by 1.5 on the road in the second game.

The latest NFL odds from DraftKings also list the over/under for both games at 37.5. The Raiders are -122 favorites on the money line and the Texans are +102 underdogs. In the late matchup, the 49ers are -125 favorites and the Chargers are +105 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.