The latest DraftKings promo code is ideal for NFL betting, with new users earning $150 in bonus bets after they make their first $5 wager. Week 4 wraps up with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. You can also win a share of $2 million with the DraftKings King of the Endzone contest. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football betting preview

The first month of the NFL season is almost in the books, but two NFC South rivals will go head-to-head on Monday Night Football to close out Week 4. The Saints and Falcons are both 1-2 on the season, with the Saints winning on the road agaisnt the Ravens in Week 2 and the Falcons dominating the Packers 35-14 on the road for their first win last week.

Michael Penix's return to the lineup helped bring a Falcons offense that had scored 16 points and turned the ball over seven times over the first two weeks of the season back to life. Atlanta had 498 yards of total offense in the win over Green Bay. Meanwhile, the Saints have leaned heavily on second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, who has thrown for 917 yards and eight touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season.

Despit the fact that New Orleans will be without running back Travis Etienne (hamstring), the Saints are 1.5-point favorites at home on DraftKings. The latest Saints vs. Falcons odds also list the over/under at 47.5 points and Bijan Robinson is -205 to score an anytime touchdown in the NFL player props. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.