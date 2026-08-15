DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Seahawks-Cowboys, NFL preseason, MLB, UFC 330 on Saturday

Saturday is a sports gold mine with action in the NFL, MLB and UFC 330, so be sure check out the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Makhachev vs. Machado Garry and Dern vs. Robertson will headline the UFC 330 card and tonight's NFL preseason action includes Ravens vs. Eagles and Seahawks vs. Cowboys. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NFL preseason betting preview

There are seven NFL preseason games on Saturday as we wrap up the first full week of exhibition action, including Ravens vs. Eagles and Seahawks vs. Cowboys in a pair of primetime matchups. Baltimore vs. Philadelphia kicks off at 7 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium and then Seattle vs. Dallas is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Lumen Field.

The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list the Eagles as 3.5-point road favorites over the Ravens and the over/under is currently 36.5. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 3-point favorites as the reigning Super Bowl champions are at home against Dallas and the over/under for that matchup is 36.5. You can also bet NFL props in both of those matchups and DraftKings is offering player specials in select games throughout the NFL preseason. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

UFC 330 betting preview

Islam Makhachev is 28-1 in his career and he'll be looking to defend the UFC Welterweight Championship on Saturday against Ian Machado Garry (17-1). Makhachev became a two-division champion by bumping up from lightweight to win the welterweight title last November. He's the -340 favorite in the latest UFC 330 odds from DraftKings, while Machado Garry is the +270 underdog.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Dern (16-5) won the vacated UFC Women's Strawweight Championship with a unanimous decision win over Virna Jandiroba last October. Now she'll make her first title defense against Gillian Robertson (17-8) on Saturday. Dern is the -198 favorite on the money line and Robertson is the +164 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.