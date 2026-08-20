The NFL preseason and MLB regular season converge on Thursday, leaving you with ample chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Top MLB games today include Orioles vs. Yankees and Rangers vs. Nationals, while NFL games today include Texans vs. Raiders and 49ers vs. Chargers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday MLB betting preview

Everybody in the AL East still has a fighting shot to make the MLB playoffs so divisional matchups take on added importance in the final six weeks of the season. The Baltimore Orioles will host the New York Yankees for a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch on Thursday where Kyle Bradish pitches for the home team and Gerrit Cole is on the mound for the away team. New York is the -131 favorite and Baltimore is the +109 underdog.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers are still hanging around in the AL West and AL Wild Card pictures, while the Washington Nationals are starting to fade in the NL Wild Card race. They'll go head-to-head in Texas tonight at 8:05 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Kumar Rocker vs. Andrew Alvarez. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Texas as the -168 favorite and Washington as the +139 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday NFL preseason betting preview

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Preseason begins with a pair of matchups on Thursday night. The Houston Texans will host the Las Vegas Raiders at 8 p.m. ET and then the Los Angeles Chargers will host the San Francisco 49ers at 10 p.m. ET. The Raiders are favored by 1.5 on the road in the first game and then the 49ers are favored by 1.5 on the road in the second game.

The latest NFL odds from DraftKings also list the over/under for both games at 37.5. The Raiders are -122 favorites on the money line and the Texans are +102 underdogs. In the late matchup, the 49ers are -125 favorites and the Chargers are +105 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.