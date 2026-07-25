DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Ankalaev vs. Guskov on Saturday

The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi for UFC Fight Night on Saturday afternoon, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 14 days. The main event features Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov in a light heavyweight bout. Other bouts include Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov and Magomed Zaynukov vs. Damian Rzepecki on Paramount+. The main card begins at noon ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $150 in bonus bets across 14 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips across 14 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov betting preview

Ankalaev was originally supposed to face Khalil Rountree Jr., but he withdrew due to an injury and was replaced by Guskov, who had been scheduled to face Jan Blachowicz at UFC Fight Night in Belgrade on Aug. 1. Ankalaev lost the light heavyweight title in his most recent fight, falling to Alex Pereira via first-round TKO. That loss snapped a 14-fight unbeaten streak and was his first loss since March 2018.

His 14-fight unbeaten streak is the second-longest in UFC light heavyweight history behind Jon Jones (18). Guskov is taking the fight on 12 days' notice, and he is undefeated (4-0-1) since losing to Volkan Oezdemir in 2023 in his debut. He is coming off a majority draw against Blachowicz in December at UFC 323.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Ankalaev as the -535 favorite on the money line while Guskov is +400 and the over/under for total rounds is 2.5. The card also includes Steve Erceg (-115) vs. Ramazonbek Temirov, Magomed Zaynukov (-265) vs. Damian Rzepecki and Rizvan Kuniev (-360) vs. Tyrell Fortune. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.