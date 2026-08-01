DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Medic vs. Rodriguez on Saturday

The UFC heads to Belgrade, Serbia, for UFC Fight Night on Saturday afternoon, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 14 days. The main event features Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight fight. Other bouts include Jan Blachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling and Aleksandar Rakic vs. Marcin Tybura on Paramount+. The main card begins at 1 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $150 in bonus bets across 14 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips across 14 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez betting preview

Saturday's main event is a welterweight bout between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez, with Medic entering the fight with a 100% finishing rate, including 10 in the first round. Rodriguez has won three straight fights, but this is his first one in over a year after spending eighth months in jail in Mexico.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Navajo Sterling. Blachowicz has fallen on hard times, as he has not won a fight since 2022. Stirling is undefeated and has the highest active strike differential in the division.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Medic as the -380 favorite on the money line in the main event while Rodriguez is +300 and the over/under for total rounds is 1.5. Stirling is a -325 favorite in the co-main event, with the over/under at 2.5 rounds. Other bouts include Aleksandar Rakic (-395) vs. Marcin Tybura, Robert Valentin Frey (-166) vs. Dusko Todorovic and Vlasto Cepo (-340) vs. Gilbert Urbina. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.