DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for White Sox-Cubs, Rockies-Dodgers, MLB betting on Monday

Right now, with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users get $150 in bonus bets after they make a wager of $5 or more. There are 11 games on the MLB schedule on Monday that you can use to boost your bankroll, including Cubs vs. White Sox and Rockies vs. Dodgers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox are both in playoff position heading into a three-game series against each other at Wrigley Field. The White Sox have an 81-80 advantage in the all-time series, and they took two of three when the Crosstown Classic was played at Rate Field earlier in the season. However, the Cubs are -172 favorites with Shota Imanaga on the mound, and the White Sox are +142 underdogs with Luis Castillo pitching.

Then it's worst vs. first in the NL West when the Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last game of the night. Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for Colorado, and Blake Snell will be on the mound for Los Angeles. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -272 favorites, while the Rockies are +218 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.