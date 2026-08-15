DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for UFC 330, Makhachev vs. Machado Garry on Saturday

Philadelphia is hosting UFC 330 on Saturday night, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 14 days. The main event features Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry in a welterweight title bout. Makhachev, the current champion, is riding a 16-fight win streak heading into this bout on Paramount+. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $150 in bonus bets across 14 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips across 14 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry betting preview

Islam Makhachev is on a 16-fight winning streak, which is tied with Anderson Silva for the longest in UFC history. He is the current welterweight champion, while Ian Machado Garry is seeking a third straight win after suffering his only career loss in 2024. This is the first title fight of Machado Garry's career.

Makhachev won the welterweight belt in a win over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last November. He is a former lightweight champion as well, making him 1 of 11 two-division champions in UFC history. This is his seventh consecutive title fight.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Makhachev as the -360 favorite on the money line in the main event while Machado Garry is +285 and the over/under for total rounds is 4.5. In a strawweight title fight, Mackenzie Dern is a -198 favorite against Gillian Robertson. Other bouts on the main card include Jalin Turner (-110) vs. Kaue Fernandes, Mansur Abdul-Malik (-700) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus and Esteban Ribovics (-700) vs. Edson Barboza. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.