DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Gamrot vs. Salkilld on Saturday

The UFC heads to returns to Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night on Saturday evening, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 14 days. The main event features Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld in a light heavyweight bout. Other bouts include Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo and Yadier Del Valle vs. Darren Elkins on Paramount+. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $150 in bonus bets across 14 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips across 14 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld betting preview

Saturday's main event is a light heavyweight bout between No. 8-ranked Mateusz Gamrot and No. 12-ranked Quillan Salkilld. Gamrot has the fourth-most takedowns in UFC lightweight history, needing five takedowns to move into a tie for third in the division. Salkilld is riding a 12-fight winning streak since losing his professional MMA debut in 2021. He is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and has finished his last three fights in the first round.

The co-main event is Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo in a lightweight bout. Ferreira (41) is the second-oldest UFC lightweight behind Jim Miller (42) and has lost five of his last seven fights. Quarantillo is 18-7 as he gets set for his first fight since Dec. 14, 2024.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Salkilld as the -142 favorite on the money line in the main event while Gamrot is +120 and the over/under for total rounds is 3.5. Ferreira is a -175 favorite in the co-main event, with the over/under at 2.5 rounds. Other bouts include Yadier Del Valle (-850) vs. Darren Elkins, Alexia Thainara (-265) vs. Amanda Lemos and Ty Miller (-410) vs. Billy Ray Goff. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.