The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes with Chiefs vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football, and it's another chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium, and both Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix are expected to be in the lineup after undergoing successful offseason surgeries. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Monday Night Football betting preview

The Chiefs saw their nine-year reign as champions of the AFC West ended last year and it was the Broncos that managed to swoop in and take the division. Kansas City went on to their first losing season (6-11) since Andy Reid took over and Denver claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, their season ended in the AFC Championship Game with Bo Nix watching from the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury the week prior.

Nix will return to the lineup in Week 1, as will two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, whose season was ended by an ACL tear in December. Everybody will be eager to see how both players respond to contact after their offseason surgeries. Chamarri Conner (knee) and Justin Simmons (back) have both been ruled out for the Chiefs.

The latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds from DraftKings list Kansas City as the 2.5-point favorite at home, and the over/under is 43.5. New Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III is priced at -120 to score a touchdown in his debut, and Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle is priced at +195 to score in his first appearance for Denver. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.