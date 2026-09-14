The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Week 1 NFL schedule wraps up with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football betting preview

The first Monday Night Football of the 2026 NFL season gives us one of the NFL's most contentious rivalries, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. The Broncos were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, but lost in the conference title game with Bo Nix injured. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs endured a shocking 6-11 season after winning the AFC championship in five of the previous six seasons.

Nix returns in good health in 2026 and Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears on track to make a Week 1 return as well despite suffering a torn ACL late in the season. Both squads had top-10 defenses in 2025 and are expected to be stout on that side of the ball again this season. However, both franchises are hoping to see growth on offense after Denver ranked 14th in scoring and Kansas City ranked 21st.

The latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds from DraftKings list Kansas City as a 2.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is 42.5. New Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is priced at -115 to score a touchdown in his debut and Broncos running back R.J. Harvey is +195 despite scoring 12 times in his rookie season. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.