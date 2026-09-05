A busy first full Saturday in college football continues with several high-profile matchups tonight and now is the time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager. The Week 1 college football schedule includes primetime matchups like LSU vs. Clemson and Michigan vs. Western Michigan as well as late-night matchups like Nevada vs. Western Kentucky. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday Week 1 college football betting preview

Lane Kiffin shocked college football when he left Ole Miss prior to the College Football Playoff last season to accept the role of head coach for the LSU Tigers. Now he'll make his coaching debut in Baton Rouge against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 11 LSU is favored by 10 at home, while the over/under is 49.5 points.

Kyle Whittingham will also be making his debut as head coach of the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines after 22 seasons in Utah. They'll host the Western Michigan Broncos for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and Lance Taylor is back as the head coach after winning the MAC Championship Game last season. The latest Week 1 college football odds from DraftKings list Michigan as the 27.5-point favorite and the over/under is 49.5.

In a late-night matchup that kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, the Nevada Wolf Pack will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Jeff Choate is back for a third season despite back-to-back three-win seasons to start his career at Nevada and Tyson Helton is back for an eight season after guiding Western Kentucky to seven straight bowl games. The Hilltoppers are favored by 1.5 on the road and the over/under is 51.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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