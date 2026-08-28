For the majority of the league, the NFL preseason wraps up Friday, another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. There are 10 NFL games today, highlighted by matchups like Cowboys vs. Saints and Chiefs vs. Seahawks. There's also Week 0 college football on Saturday and FCS football on Friday like Idaho vs. Cal Poly. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NFL preseason betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs hoisted a Lombardi Trophy three seasons ago, and the Seattle Seahawks are reigning champions. They'll go head-to-head for their final preseason matchup of the season on Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Seattle is favored by 2.5 at home, and the over/under is currently listed at 35.5 points.

The Dallas Cowboys will also host the New Orleans Saints for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The two franchises held joint practices against each other 10 days ago in Oxnard, Calif., and starting units for both sides are expected to be rested after those sessions got contentious. The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Dallas as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 38.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Week 0 college football betting preview

The 2026 college football season begins with eight games on Saturday, and the Week 0 CFB schedule is highlighted by the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. TCU is now the 9.5-point favorite after that line originally opened at 7.5, and the over/under is 47.5.

The Florida State Seminoles will also open their season at home against the New Mexico State Aggies at 7 p.m. ET. Mike Norvell returns as head coach at FSU despite back-to-back losing seasons, but patience is wearing thin in Tallahassee. The latest Week 0 college football odds from DraftKings list the Seminoles as 31.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 53.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.