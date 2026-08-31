The MLB season continues with 12 games on Monday, and right now you can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to boost your bankroll with $200 in bonus bets after you spend $5. Bet MLB matchups like Cubs vs. Brewers and Diamondbacks vs. Phillies tonight, then prepare yourself for Week 1 college football games like Oregon vs. Boise State and LSU vs. Clemson. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to pull away from the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, but a four-game series beginning on Monday gives Chicago one last chance to reel Milwaukee in. The Cubs are sending out Clay Holmes for tonight's 7:40 p.m. ET start at Wrigley Field and the Brewers will turn to Kyle Harrison. Chicago is the -108 favorite and Milwaukee is the +100 underdog on the money line.

Two teams battling for NL Wild Card positioning will also go head-to-head on Monday when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Brandon Pfaadt vs. Aaron Nola. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Phillies as the -125 favorites, while the Diamondbacks are the +104 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Week 1 college football betting preview

We got a college football appetizer in Week 0 but the first of 15 main courses comes on Saturday in Week 1. The No. 2 Oregon Ducks will host the Boise State Broncos for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff that will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. It's one of the biggest matchups of Week 1 and Oregon is favored by 24.5 at home, while the over/under is 54.5 points.

Then at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the No. 11 LSU Tigers will host the Clemson Tigers in Baton Rouge, La. Lane Kiffin will make his LSU debut after a controversy-laden offseason and Dabo Swinney's squad failed to crack the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 2011. LSU is favored by 11.5 in the latest college football odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 51.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.