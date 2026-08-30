There are 14 MLB games on Sunday, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets after your spend $5. Cubs vs. Reds is the Sunday Night Baseball matchup this week and first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. The late start gives you ample time for MLB betting tonight. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Night Baseball MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs have fallen eight games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but they're comfortable owners of an NL Wild Card spot and they're hoping to round into form heading into the MLB playoffs. They'll host the Cincinnati Reds for Sunday Night Baseball this week and the pitching matchup will be Shota Imanaga vs. Chase Burns.

Imanaga is a 32-year-old lefty with an 8-9 record on the season and a 3.78 ERA with 144 strikeouts over 145 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, Burns (14-3) is a 23-year-old righty with a stellar 2.77 ERA and he's recorded 164 strikeouts over 139 2/3 innings of work.

The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Chicago as the -142 favorite on the money line, while Cincinnati is the +119 underdog. Despite the pitching matchup, the over/under is 9 runs and red-hot NL MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong is +265 to hit a home run in the latest MLB props. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.