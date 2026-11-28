College football rivalry week offers plenty of opportunities to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. It's the final week of the regular season for most programs, and top matchups include Ohio State vs. Michigan, Alabama vs. Auburn and Oregon vs. Washington. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday college football betting preview

The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes saw their College Football Playoff flame extinguished last week with a loss to Nebraska to drop to 7-4, but they'll have to rebound quickly with the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) coming to town for "The Game." Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Ohio Stadium and both Ryan Day and Kyle Whittingham are facing mounting pressure after underwhelming seasons. The Buckeyes are favored by 10 at home and the over/under is 37.5 points.

The Iron Bowl is also one of college football's most contentious rivalries and this season the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) will host the Auburn Tigers (7-4). Alabama needs a win to stay alive in the SEC Championship Game hunt and to avoid having its resume heavily scrutinized as a three-loss team seeking a CFP bid, while Auburn is built for playing the spoiler in this matchup. The Crimson Tide are favored by 14 points at home in the latest Week 13 college football odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 51.5.

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3) were the first team out in the latest CFP poll, but they have an opportunity to pick up a quality win and can also still make the Big Ten Championship Game with a win over the No. 24 Washington Huskies (7-4). The Ducks have won the "Cascade Clash" in each of the last two seasons since joining the Big Ten, but the Huskies won the previous three matchups (including the final Pac-12 title game). Oregon is favored by 13.5 at home and the over/under is 51.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.