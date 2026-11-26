The latest DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. The Week 12 NFL schedule includes three Thanksgiving Day games, with Lions vs. Bears kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, Cowboys vs. Eagles starting at 4:30 p.m. ET and Bills vs. Chiefs wrapping up the holiday football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thanksgiving NFL betting preview

The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in the first Thanksgiving NFL game of the day and first place in the NFC North will be on the line. Both teams are off to 8-2 starts and are red-hot, with Detroit winning its last six in a row and Chicago winning five in a row without ever trailing in that span. The Bears are favored by 1.5 on the road and the over/under of 55.5 points is the highest of any game this week.

Then the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles for an NFC East rivalry game. Dallas improved to 5-6 last week with a 51-point outburst against the Titans and is trying to keep pace with New York in the NFC East, while Philadelphia ended a seven-game winning streak with a 19-16 win over the Steelers. However, the Cowboys are favored by 8.5 at home and the over/under is 48.5 points.

The NFL on Thanksgiving concludes with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are 9-1 on the season and Allen is 5-1 against Mahomes in the regular season, while the Chiefs are 8-2 overall and Mahomes has won all four posteason matchups with Allen. The latest NFL odds from DratKings list the Bills as 2.5-point favorites as the home team in this regular-season bout, while the over/under is 46.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.