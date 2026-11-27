The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. The fourth NFL on Black Friday game will pit the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Denver Broncos. Mason Rudolph will start after Aaron Rodgers was released on Wednesday. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Steelers vs. Broncos betting preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two in a row, but at 6-4 they still occupy an AFC Wild Card spot, which is why it came as a shock on Tuesday night when the franchise announced it was benching Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday, Rodgers was released altogether and then he accused Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in team meetings and confusing the Steelers for the Packers while breaking down the huddle earlier this season.

The tumultuous week in Pittsburgh doesn't get any easier on Friday with the Denver Broncos (8-2) coming to town. Denver is the AFC West leader and enters on a six-game winning streak despite being outgained in all but one of those contests. The Broncos rank 28th in the NFL in total offense and total defense, but somehow rank 13th in scoring and 11th in scoring defense.

The latest Steelers vs. Broncos odds from DraftKings list Denver as the 4.5-point favorite on the road with the over/under sitting at 36.5. Rudolph has averaged 217.6 yards per game over 19 career starts and his over/under for total passing yards is 175.5. Jonah Coleman scored three touchdowns last week and he's reached the endzone in four of five games. He's priced at -130 to score an anytime touchdown. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.