The latest DraftKings promo code lets new users earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Week 2 NFL schedule begins with Bills vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, but there are plenty of chances for MLB betting in the interim, including a crucial AL Central matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 2 NFL betting preview

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions both had to grind out Week 1 victories and they'll go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The Bills beat the Texans 36-31 to open the season and the Lions earned a 31-30 victory in overtime against the Saints. Now Buffalo is favored by 4.5 at home and the latest Week 2 NFL odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 53.5 points.

Then Sunday Night Football in Week 2 will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are coming off a vintage performance in a 31-10 win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football but have a short week to prepare for the Colts, who suffered a 41-23 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. Kansas City is favored by 6.5 at home and the over/under is 47.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Tuesday and the schedule is highlighted by a matchup with significant playoff implications in White Sox vs. Guardians. Chicago holds a 1.5-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central coming off a 6-1 win to open a three-game series on Monday night. On Tuesday, they'll meet for the second game of the series and first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Progressive Field.

Foster Griffin is scheduled to make the start for the Guardians and it's Davis Martin's turn in the rotation for the White Sox. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Cleveland as the -130 favorite on the money line and Chicago is the +108 underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.