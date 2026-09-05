The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after you spend $5. Top Week 1 college football games today include Penn State vs. Marshall, LSU vs. Clemson, Auburn vs. Baylor, and Michigan vs. Western Michigan. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday Week 1 college football betting preview

James Franklin was ousted in the middle of last season and the Matt Campbell era begins for the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at home against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Campbell almost completely turned over the roster at Penn State, while Marshall welcomes 11 starters back from a 5-7 squad a season ago. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 18 Penn State is favored by 24.5 at home, with the over/under at 52.5.

Then Lane Kiffin will also make his debut as the head coach of the No. 11 LSU Tigers in a high-profile matchup against the Clemson Tigers that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. LSU managed a 17-10 victory on the road over Clemson last season and is favored by 10 at home this time around. The latest Week 1 college football odds also lists the over/under at 50.5 points.

Also kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET, the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines will host the Western Michigan Broncos. Kyle Whittingham is the new head coach at Michigan after the demise of Sherrone Moore, and Lance Taylor is back at Western Michigan after guiding the Broncos to a 10-win season in 2025. Michigan is favored by 27.5 at home and the over/under is currently listed at 48.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.