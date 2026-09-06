The Week 1 college football schedule includes three high-profile matchups on Sunday, giving you three more chances to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Today's action includes Washington vs. Washington State at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and Ole Miss vs. Louisville at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Week 1 college football betting preview

The Apple Cup has been a tradition since 1900 and it continues despite the fact that the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars no longer share a conference. Washington beat Washington State 59-24 last a season and owns a 77-34-6 edge in the all-time series. The latest Week 1 college football odds from DraftKings lists the 17th-ranked Huskies as 23.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 51.5.

The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish begin their season on Sunday against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. Marcus Freeman's squad returns 11 starters from a 10-win squad a season ago and Luke Fickell almost completely reset his roster after a four-win campaign. The Irish are favored by 20.5 and the over/under is 46.5 points.

The only ranked vs. ranked matchup of the week will pit the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels against the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Pete Goulding led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals as an interim coach and takes over on a full-time basis, while Jeff Brohm has piled up 28 wins over the last three seasons at his alma mater. Ole Miss is favored by 6.5 and the over/under is 54.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.