The 2026 NFL season continues on Thursday with the first-ever NFL Australia Game, another opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 8:35 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 NFL Australia Game betting preview

The NFL played the American Bowl, a preseason exhibition, in Australia all the way back in 1999, but now the country will host its first regular-season game on Thursday, Sept. 10 -- though it will be Friday locally in Australia. Their first exposure will be an NFC West rivalry matchup between two playoff participants from a season ago, as the Los Angeles Rams will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Both franchises went 12-5 a season ago and were bounced in the postseason by the Seahawks, with San Francisco losing 41-6 to Seattle in the NFL Divisional Round and Los Angeles losing 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams responded by adding superstar defenders Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie via trade and the 49ers are hoping that better health will improve their fortunes after Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner all missed significant time.

The latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is 48.5. However, you can also bet hundreds of NFL props for the first-ever NFL Australia Game. Christian McCaffrey is priced at -150 to score an anytime touchdowns and Puka Nacua's over/under for total receiving yards is 90.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.