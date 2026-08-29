College football season is finally here with eight games on the Week 0 college football schedule, making Saturday the ideal time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to score $200 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. The action begins at noon ET with TCU vs. North Carolina and wraps up with UNLV vs. Memphis at 10 p.m. ET, with six more chances to resume college football betting in between. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 0 college football betting preview

The 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic will feature the TCU Horned Frogs against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the first game of the season. Sonny Dykes led the Horned Frogs to nine wins in each of the last two seasons, while Bill Belichick is hoping to turn the corner after posting a 4-8 record in his first season. TCU is favored by 9.5 in Ireland, and the over/under is currently 47.5 points.

There's also an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Virginia Cavaliers hosting the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Virginia won 11 games last season and played in the conference title game, while NC State managed an 8-5 season. Both teams are hoping to contend for the ACC crown in 2026, but Virginia is favored by 4 at home, and the over/under is 52.5 points.

The action wraps with two of the top programs in the country outside of power conferences going head-to-head as the UNLV Runnin' Rebels host the Memphis Tigers. UNLV has won 30 games in the last three seasons, and Memphis has piled up 29 wins during that same span. The latest Week 0 college football odds list UNLV as the 4.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is currently 56.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.