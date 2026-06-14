DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for Topuria vs. Gaethje at UFC White House on Sunday

UFC Freedom 250 will be staged on the White House lawn as part of the America 250 celebration, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. The seven-fight UFC White House card includes a pair of title fights, and all the action will be streamed live on Paramount+. The co-main events are Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the UFC Lightweight Championship and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship. The undercard also includes UFC stars like Sean O'Malley, Derrick Lewis and Diego Lopes, with action beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

White House UFC betting preview

President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White first floated the idea of a UFC event at the White House nearly a year ago, and that plan comes to fruition on Sunday with UFC Freedom 250. A lighting rig was built on the South Lawn and seating for nearly 5,000 fans was built earlier this month and the crowd is expected to be made up primarily of military personnel and their families.

They'll be treated to a world-class UFC card that includes a couple of title fights as co-main events. Ilia Topuria is the UFC Lightweight Champion but he's been unable to defend his title since winning it at UFC 317. As a result, Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett for the interim title in the division at UFC 324 and now Gaethje and Topuria will have a unification fight on Sunday. The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Topuria as the -600 favorite while Gaethje is the +440 underdog.

Meanwhile, it's unclear when UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall will be able to defend his title after suffering serious eye injuries in his last fight. Now an interim championship will be up for grabs and two UFC superstars are seeking the prize. Ciryl Gane (-112) is a former Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion while Alex Pereira (-108) is seeking to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.