UFC 326 betting preview

Most rematches don't take a decade to come together, but both went their separate ways toward historic UFC careers after their 2015 bout, with Holloway mostly fighting as a featherweight and Oliveira as a lightweight. Both are former champions, and Saturday's fight will take place as a lightweight main event. Holloway defeated Oliveira via TKO following a shoulder injury stoppage when they fought as featherweights in 2015. Oliveira, 36, has 24 career UFC victories with Holloway, 34, at 23 wins. For their professional careers, Oliveira is 36-11 while Holloway is 27-8.

Holloway is fighting as the unofficial "BMF" champion, a title he won at UFC 300 over Justin Gaethje in April 2024 and defended in an unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier in July at UFC 318 in Poirier's retirement match. Holloway is 4-1 over his last five fights, with the loss coming to Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight title in October 2024. Oliveira also has a recent defeat to Topuria, losing for the lightweight title in June, but he is coming off a submission win over Mateusz Gamrot in October. After an 11-fight winning streak from Jan. 2018 to Oct. 2022, Oliveira is 3-3 over his last six fights.

For UFC betting, Holloway is the -230 favorite with Oliveira as the +175 underdog in the latest UFC 326 odds at DraftKings. For method of victory betting, Holloway is +175 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +185 to win by decision. Three of his last four fights have ended by KO/TKO/DQ, but the eight fights before then went to decision. Oliveira is more likely to seek the submission, based on his odds and history. Oliveira is +320 to win by submission and three of his last five wins have come by submission. Before Holloway vs. Oliveira 2, Saturday's card showcases a top 10-ranked middleweight bout with No. 7 Caio Borralho vs. No. 8 Redien de Ridder. Borralho is the -298 favorite with de Ridder at +240 odds. Bet on UFC 326 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

