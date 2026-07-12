DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for UFC 329, McGregor vs. Holloway 2 on Saturday

Conor McGregor makes his return to the octagon on Saturday night for UFC 329, which you can celebrate by using the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. McGregor is facing Max Holloway for the second time after McGregor beat Holloway via unanimous decision in 2013. The McGregor vs. Holloway 2 fight card also includes Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis and Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista on Paramount+. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 betting preview

McGregor beat Holloway by unanimous decision in 2013 in his second fight in the UFC, with that fight taking place at the featherweight division. This fight will be contested at the welterweight division, which is 25 pounds heavier. McGregor has a 2-1 record in three welterweight bouts, while Holloway is fighting at this weight class for the first time.

This is McGregor's first fight since July of 2021 when he lost by a first-round TKO to Dustin Poirier, suffering a broken leg in the process. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is seeking his first win since 2020. Holloway is a former UFC featherweight champion who has the most significant strikes and most strikes landed in UFC history.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Holloway as the -340 favorite on the money line while McGregor is +270 and the over/under for total rounds is 2.5. The card also includes Benoit Saint-Denis (-148) vs. Paddy Pimblett, Cory Sandhagen (-142) vs. Mario Bautista and Lone'er Kavanagh (-238) vs. Brandon Royval. Bet on UFC 329 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.