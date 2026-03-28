The latest edition of UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday from Seattle, Washington, with a co-main event of top-15-ranked fighters, providing top pairings to take advantage of the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 bet. Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer serves as the main event in a top-15-ranked middleweight bout following Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber in a top-five-ranked women's flyweight bout on Paramount+. The Seattle event features a six-fight main card starting at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by seven prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips instantly. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Israel Adesanya, the fourth-ranked middleweight, was a championship-fight staple from 2019 to 2024 as a two-time UFC middleweight champion who was consistently either defending or trying to win back his title. He first won his middleweight title in April 2019 and had six successful title defenses before losing the belt to Alex Pereira in November 2022, only to win it back in a rematch six months later in April. Adesanya lost the belt to Sean Strickland five months later to start his three-fight losing streak, which he's currently on. The 36-year-old is one of the top fighters in UFC history, but age may be catching up to him as he's lost three straight after winning 24 of his first 26 professional fights.

Meanwhile, Joe Pyfer is a 29-year-old looking to prove he's worthy of being in a championship picture. Pyfer is 15-3 as a professional, including 6-1 since his UFC Fight Night debut in September 2022. The 14th-ranked middleweight is coming off a submission victory over Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 in October, as the versatile fighter can win in many ways. He's won three straight, with wins also coming by decision and knockout.

The co-main event features third-ranked Alexa Grasso vs. fifth-ranked Maycee Barber in a women's flyweight bout. Grasso (16-5-1) is a former flyweight champion but has lost two straight fights, including the final of her epic trilogy against Valentina Shevchenko. Barber (15-2) has won seven straight fights. However, her last loss came to Grasso at UFC 258 in February 2021 via unanimous decision.

For UFC betting, Adesanya is a -135 favorite, with Pyfer a +114 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. For method of winning betting, Adesanya is +155 to win by decision, which is how he's won three of his last four fights. Pyfer's shortest odds are to win by KO/TKO/DQ at +270. For Grasso vs. Barber, Barber is the -192 favorite, with Grasso a +160 underdog. Barber is -115 to win by decision and Grasso is +200 to win by decision, which is how she won their 2021 bout. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.