DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Du Plessis vs. Usman on Saturday

The UFC heads to Oklahoma City for another UFC Fight Night card on Saturday, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Dricus Du Plessis faces Kamaru Usman in the main event, which is a middleweight bout between former champions. Other bouts include Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan and Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez on Paramount+. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman betting preview

Du Plessis is hoping to bounce back after losing his middleweight title in his last fight, falling to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 last August. He had an 11-fight winning streak snapped in that loss, which was his first setback since 2018. Du Plessis has an 87% finish rate in his career (20 of 23 wins).

Usman is fighting for the first time in 399 days, snapping a three-fight skid with a unanimous victory over Joaquin Buckley on June 14, 2025. The former UFC welterweight champion started his pro MMA career with a 20-1 record before losing those three bouts in a row. He is competing at middleweight for the second time in his career.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Du Plessis as the -205 favorite on the money line while Usman is +170 and the over/under for total rounds is 3.5. The card also includes Christian Leroy Duncan (-355) vs. Jared Cannonier, Chase Hooper (-360) vs. Mitch Ramirez and Tommy McMillen (-218) vs. Alberto Montes. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.