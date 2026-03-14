The UFC on Paramount+ era continues on Saturday with a UFC Fight Night featuring a six-fight main card, filled with options to utilize the newest DraftKings promo code, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 bet. The main event features a veteran fighter against a competitor looking to prove himself in the sport in Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos. Emmett, 41, is 17 years older than Vallejos (24). However, the younger Vallejos already has almost as many professional victories as Emmett. The six-fight main card begins at 8 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, preceded by eight preliminary fights, beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips instantly. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos go head-to-head in a featherweight bout in the main event of two fighters in completely different stages of their careers. Emmett, 41, has lost four of his last five fights. He's 19-6 over his career, though, including 10-6 in the UFC. Meanwhile, Vallejos, 24, is off to a 3-0 start in the UFC with a 17-1 career record. Vallejos is coming off a second-round knockout win over Giga Chikadze after connecting on a spinning backfist followed by elbows on Dec. 13 on a UFC Fight Night card. Emmett has lost back-to-back fights and has only one win since the start of 2023.

The co-main event on Saturday features a top-10 strawweight bout in the women's division with No. 5 Amanda Lemos vs. No. 8 Gillian Robertson. Lemos, 38, is 15-5-1 over her career, including 9-5 in the UFC. Robertson, 30, is 16-8 overall and 13-6 in the UFC. Lemos is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Tatiana Suarez in September, while Robertson has won four straight, most recently defeating Marina Rodriguez by TKO in May.

For UFC betting, Vallejos is the -550 favorite, while Emmett is a +410 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. Vallejos has won 12 of his 17 career fights by KO/TKO and he has -110 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ in method of winning betting at DraftKings Sportsbook. Four of his last five fights have ended in KO/TKO wins. Emmett's best method of victory odds is via KO/TKO/DQ at +800. On the women's side, Robertson is the -198 favorite, with Lemos as a +164 underdog. Robertson can win in a variety of ways, as her last six wins come via two KO/TKO/DQ, two submissions and two decisions. Lemos has gone to decision in four of her last five fights, though. Robertson is +165 to win by decision, +275 by submission and +750 by KO/TKO/DQ. Lemos' lowest odds is to win by decision at +330. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.